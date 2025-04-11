Telenovela ‘Crazy About You’ to Air in Poland

TV Globo’s telenovela ‘Crazy About You’ is set to premiere in Poland in the second half of 2025. In a deal brokered by THEMA, the series will air on Polish pay-TV channel Novelas+ (part of Canal+).

The series revolves around two young women, Viola and Luma, and the strong connection that binds them beyond their birthday, to the point where one ends up living the dream – or the nightmare – of the other.

Created by João Emanuel Carneiro (Brazil Avenue), Crazy About You stars Adriana Esteves, Alanis Guillen, Ana Beatriz Nogueira, Rodrigo Lombardi, and Eliane Giardini, among others.

“We have an ongoing relationship with Canal+, which is always looking for new products in our portfolio. We are often present in the country, be it with classic titles or new releases, as is the case with Crazy About You. The telenovela has a plot made to win over the Poles: a drama with twists, surprises and a bit of suspense, with actors known in the international market”, commented Guilherme Jordão, Content Distribution & Partnerships at Globo.