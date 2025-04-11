CBS Loses Rights to ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to Sony

The fight between Sony and CBS for the distribution rights of long-running gameshows Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! continues with CBS losing the rights to the shows.

Los Angeles Superior Court judge Kevin Brazile has granted a preliminary injunction to Sony Pictures TV, saying the company has the right to terminate the distribution deal with CBS, a unit of Paramount Global.

The dispute started a few months ago when Sony sued CBS Media Ventures over unauthorized license deals below market value of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! and took over distribution of the two shows. CBS later countersued and temporarily obtained to keep the rights.

Sony acquired Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! in 1994 with the acquisition of Merv Griffin Enterprises, the show’s original producer. Prior to the acquisition, Merv Griffin Enterprises had signed a production and distribution deal with King World, which was later acquired by CBS.

CBS is appealing the ruling.