Woodcut Secures Sales for WWII Docs

Indie distributor Woodcut International has closed multiple license deals for three new World War II documentary titles on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

SBS Australia has acquired an 18-hour package headlined by the Woodcut Original series Surviving WW2, produced by Woodcut Media. Each episode focuses on first-hand narratives from the civilians and military veterans that lived through the war’s horrors.

Also included in this package deal are two new documentaries from Prague-based producer Picasso Film. Auschwitz: Countdown to Liberation, a harrowing account of the events leading up to the liberation of the Polish concentration camp in January 1945, and Mengele Unveiled, which analyses the life of the SS officer and physician and the atrocities he committed in the name of medical research.

The 3-title package has also been picked up by BBC Studios for BBC Select, the company’s ad-free streaming documentary service available in the U.S. and Canada, while Smithsonian Channel Canada has taken Surviving WW2.

Additional deals have been closed for Auschwitz: Countdown to Liberation with Viasat World, Multicanal Iberia for Canal Historia (Spain), and M6 (France).