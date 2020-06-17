Global Agency Brings ‘Cleaning Masters’ To Russia

Global Agency confirmed that Joint Stock Company picked up the reality competition show Cleaning Masters for Russia.

Created by Talya Production, Cleaning Masters features contestants who battle it out to clean up a messy house with the hopes of winning a grand prize. The reality competition show will broadcast on UTV. Cleaning Masters has been optioned in the U.S., France, Spain, Greece, and Germany. In Turkey, 200 episodes have aired and received high ratings.

Izzet Pinto, CEO of Global Agency, said, “In this show people will see how housework becomes fun. The first territory in the international market where it will be launched is Russia. The show continues with good ratings in Turkey. Since it is a new genre, we are seeing huge interest in the international market.”