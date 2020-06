SIC Licenses ‘Nazaré’ To MBC Group

SIC International Distribution announced that Nazaré has been licensed to MBC Group.

Nazaré will debut on MBC+ Drama across new territories in MENA on August 10, 2020. The drama series follows a strong woman who will do anything to save her mother’s life, even if that means betraying the love of her life. MBC previously picked up titles like More than Love, Frozen Memories, and Living Passion.