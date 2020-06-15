Vodafone TV Rolls Out AMC Selekt In Spain

Vodafone TV launched the on-demand service AMC Selekt in Spain. AMC Selekt offers a variety of content from 11 thematic channels operated by AMC Networks International Southern Europe.

The channels include AMC, Canal Hollywood, SundanceTV, DARK, Somos, XTRM, Odisea, Canal Cocina, Canal Decasa, Canal Panda and Sol Música. The content will be available at no additional cost to customers of the packages launched by Vodafone last year, which include Seriesfans and Serieslovers Packs, Cinefans Pack, Documentary Pack, and Kids Pack.

Manuel Balsera, EVP and managing director of AMCNISE, remarked, “On-demand content has become more important than ever, and this alliance with Vodafone TV, one of the main television operators in Spain, reinforces our priority to provide exclusive and acclaimed programming to local audiences. AMC Selekt is the most diverse channel network library in Spain with a broad variety of themes and formats catered to all tastes, and this launch builds on our long-term partnership with Vodafone TV.”