101 Films International Secures Rights To ‘Broken Law’

101 Films International, a member of the Amcomri Media Group, acquired the international distribution rights to the crime thriller Broken Law. Produced by Simon James Doyle and Paddy Slattery, with participation from Screen Ireland, the film tells the story of a respected member of the Garda Síochána whose loyalty to the force is tested when his ex-convict brother is involved in a botched robbery. Broken Law premiered at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival in February and received the Special Jury Prize.

Eoghan Burke, VP of International Sales at 101 Films International, said, “We are very excited to be part of the first virtual Marche Du Film later this month and delighted to add Broken Law to our premium line up of films at the market. It’s a must-see crime thriller packed full of energy and great performances not only from the two leads but also their co-stars.”