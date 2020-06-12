Fred Rogers, 9 Story Brands Bring On ‘Daniel Tiger’ Licensing Partners

Fred Rogers Productions and 9 Story Brands confirmed agreements with new and existing licensing partners for Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.

Best Ride-On Cars, Children’s Apparel Network, Cottage Door Press, Fisher-Price, Hybrid, M&M Sales, Peejamas, Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing, and Steel City Apparel will all assist in broadening the licensing program with branded apparel, pushing, and toy goods that are scheduled for this year. New licensing partners include Children’s Apparel Network, Hybrid, Peejamas, Steel City Apparel, and Zappos.

Paul Siefken, president and CEO of Fred Rogers Productions, said, “We’re very excited to further expand our array of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood offerings, so that children can interact with the brand in new and meaningful ways every day. It’s especially satisfying to be working with such important category leaders that create high-quality and lasting products that will keep children engaged while having fun with Daniel and his friends beyond the screen.”