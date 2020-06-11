TV5MONDE USA Partners With fuboTV

TV5MONDE USA scored a deal with FaceBank Group to launch the TV5MONDE USA network on the live streaming platform fuboTV.

TV5MONDE USA, along with TV5MONDE Cinema On Demand, will be available to fuboTV customers through an add-on package subscription. TV5MONDE offers diverse French language programming, most of which includes English subtitles. Programming ranges from international sports coverage to classic and contemporary French-language films.

Patrice Courtaban, COO of TV5MONDE USA, said, “We’re very happy to work with fuboTV, one of the leading live TV streaming platforms in the U.S. TV5MONDE is widely recognized for bringing a wealth of premium French language entertainment programming, movies and when the leagues return, unique, best-in-class sports coverage to viewers from the leading league games to weekly Ligue 1 soccer games, Top 14 rugby regular season matches and the league’s Championship match, to name a few.”