Starz Original Series ‘Hightown’ Returns For S2

Starz picked up its latest original series Hightown for a second season.

Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Lionsgate Television, the gritty crime drama follows Jackie Quiñones’s journey to sobriety. When she discovers a body on the beach, she becomes convinced that she must solve the murder.

The series is created by executive producers Rebecca Cutter with Gary Lennon. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnneReed, and Ellen H. Schwartz also serve as executive producers. Hightown is accessible to watch through the Starz app, On Demand, and on Starz in the U.S. and Canada. It is also available day and date on the Starzplay international streaming service in Europe and Latin America.

Christina Davis, president of Original Programming, said, “Rebecca, Gary and Jerry delivered an elevated and well-executed drama that embodies all the hallmarks of a Starz premium series with its dynamic, edgy storytelling, multicultural cast and female leadership both in front of and behind the camera.”