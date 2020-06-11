Cyber Group Studios And Boomerang Int’l Greenlight ‘Taffy’ S2

Cyber Group Studios and WarnerMedia’s Boomerang International gave the greenlight to season two of the animated comedy series Taffy.

Based on an original creation by Cyber Group Studios and developed with Boomerang, the new season continues to depict the slapstick misadventures of the loyal dog Bentley and the raccoon imposter posing as an angora cat known as Taffy. Each episode shows Bentley’s attempts to reveal Taffy for the imposter he is to their owner Mrs. Muchmore. Season two of Taffy will air on Boomerang across international markets as well as on the French network Gulli.

Cecilia Persson, vice president of Programming & Content Strategy, Turner EMEA Kids, Acquisitions & Co-Productions International, commented, “Taffy is a great success story, which stems from a valuable relationship with a European production partner to commission a series for Boomerang that can travel across international. The show is a perfect fit with our channel’s DNA and has enjoyed a strong performance – proving that this kind of comedy is truly universal.”