Up The Ladder: Vortex Words + Pictures

Vortex Words + Pictures brought on Ben Bishop to serve in the newly created position of president, International Distribution.

Based in Sydney, Australia, Bishop began his new role as of June 1, 2020. He most recently served as vice president of TV Sales for Asia Pacific at Gaumont TV International. He previously worked with Entertainment One Television International, where he held various positions throughout his 13-year tenure.

Bill Marks, executive chairman of Vortex Words + Pictures, commented, “We are thrilled to have Ben joining Vortex Words + Pictures as our new President of International Distribution. Ben embodies the spirit of the great team we’re building, continues our momentum in 2020 and immediately elevates our international footprint.”