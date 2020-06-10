AMC’s Sundance Now Acquires ‘Upright’ From eOne

AMC Networks’ Sundance Now picked up the U.S. rights to the Australian drama series Upright from international distributor Entertainment One (eOne).

Produced by Lingo Pictures, Upright centers on a shabby musician, played by co-writer and executive producer Tim Minchin, as he drives across Australia with nothing but a piano and meets a runaway girl. Upright will have its U.S. premiere at the ATX Television Festival in mid-July with a special screening and Q&A with Minchin. The series will premiere on Sundance Now on August 6, 2020.

Shannon Cooper, VP of Programming at Sundance Now, said, “With its brilliant mix of humor and heart, plus a spectacular setting and mesmerizing performances by Tim Minchin and Milly Alcock, Upright has all the elements to become a favorite of Sundance Now subscribers. We’re thrilled to work with Tim Minchin and eOne to bring this beloved Australian series to U.S. audiences.”