Starzplay Launches On Rakuten TV In Europe

Rakuten TV will roll out Starzplay, the international streaming service from Starz, on its platform.

Rakuten TV users in Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and the U.K. will be able to access the premium SVoD service starting with a free trial and subscription fee. Starzplay showcases an exclusive line-up of programming of original series, acquired content, and a library of blockbuster titles.

Teresa López, European Content director at Rakuten TV, commented, “Starzplay will allow us to enrich our current proposition providing an always more varied and extensive offer within the platform, we are very excited about this new launch. At Rakuten TV we are eager to continue reinforcing our content offer in order to provide the best quality content and a complete experience to our users just one click away.”