Mondo TV Iberoamerica Expands Production Facilities

Mondo TV Iberoamerica, part of Mondo TV Group, revealed its major expansion plans for its production center Mondo TV Producciones Canarias.

Launched in 2016, Mondo TV Producciones Canarias will increase its production offering to include a 3D CGI production capability. The strategic expansion in office and equipment will be accompanied by a recruitment drive for experienced illustrators and animators. The new facility is scheduled to be ready by September 2020 and is currently negotiating a contract for its first project.

By adding 3D CGI to its 2D and pre-production services, Mondo TV Producciones Canarias will be able to bolster its animation and co-production services as well as enable Mondo TV to generate new IP with its in-house team.

Matteo Corradi, president and CEO of Mondo TV Group, commented, “This development is the realization of my father Orlando Corradi’s dream – and a giant step forward for the Mondo TV Group. The launch of the internal facility for 3D CGI animation will enhance both the quantity and quality of Mondo TV Group output, and further boost the international reputation of Mondo TV among producers of animated programming.”