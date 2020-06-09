Disney Channel To Air ‘Bluey’ S2 In July

Australian preschool series Bluey will return for a second season on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW starting July 10, 2020.

Produced by Ludo Studio for ABC Kids in Australia and co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios, the animated series will introduce more of Bluey and Bingo’s friends in season two. In addition to showing a variety of imaginative games such as Tickle Crabs and Fancy Restaurant, the season also spotlights Bandit and Chilli’s relationship with their daughters. Season two episodes will also air on Disney Junior. The first season of Bluey will continue to air on Disney Junior and Disney Channel as well as stream on Disney+.

Henrietta Hurford-Jones, director of Children’s Content Partnerships at BBC Studios, remarked, “Disney Junior and Disney Channel are the perfect homes for a brand new season of inspirational episodes, bringing families together for a genuine co-viewing experience that delivers laughs as well as real, impactful messages.”