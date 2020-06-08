Up The Ladder: MGM

MGM‘s Television Group brought on Rola Bauer (pictured) as president, International Television Productions.

Based in Munich, Bauer will be responsible for development, production, and co-productions for the company’s scripted content. She most recently served as partner and creative force at Studiocanal TV, previously known as Tandem Communications, which she founded in 1999. Bauer will report to Mark Burnett, chairman of MGM’s Television Group.

Burnett stated, “Rola is an important member of the scripted creative community with exceptional taste in material and deep long-term relationships with many talented creators, directors and actors across Global television. We are thrilled to continue building on our successful lineup of programming with Rola, while tapping into new markets and audiences and further expanding our international growth. Rola will be leading that growth. I’m thrilled to get to work with her.”