Rocket Licensing Signs On Preschool Series ‘Kiri and Lou’

Rocket Licensing inked a deal to add the preschool series Kiri and Lou to its portfolio.

Rocket Licensing will oversee the consumer products program and manage the licensing rights in the U.K. and the Eire for the stop-motion series. Kiri and Lou revolves around the feisty dinosaur Kiri and her best friend Lou on different adventures that explore values such as kindness, thoughtfulness, and empathy. The series launched in New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. It launched in the U.K. on CBeebies on April 27, 2020. CAKE oversees international television distribution for the series.

Fiona Copland, CEO and producer at Stretchy, said, “We are delighted to partner with Rocket Licensing for the U.K. and Eire. They share the values of this brand and bring a wealth of experience working with high quality IP that is beloved across the U.K.”