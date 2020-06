Mobius.Lab Renews Production Agreement With A+E Networks LATAM

Mobius.Lab, a Cisneros Media company, renewed its production agreement with A+E Networks Latin America.

Renewed for the third consecutive year, the deal develops short-form content for A+E Networks LATAM’s portfolio of brands, that includes A&E, History, History 2, and Lifetime. The content created by Mobius.Lab in collaboration with the A+E team complements its offer for viewers across brands.