Up The Ladder: Globecast

Globecast promoted two if its marketing executives.

Denis Genevois (pictured) has been upped to VP Marketing Group. He will oversee the service strategies and will report on sales performance. He will also be responsible for defining sales strategies by market and region.

Olivier Zankel has been promoted to VP Communications Group. Zankel will be responsible for both internal and external communication strategies. Genevois joined in 2001, and Zankel joined the company in 2011.

Philippe Bernard, CEO of Globecast, stated, “Denis and Olivier, two dedicated team members at Globecast, have demonstrated the keen ability to assess and define new services in what continues to be a rapidly evolving market. They will further develop and implement communication goals and strategies across the company and will also continue to strategically develop and position the company in its role as the leader in media services.”