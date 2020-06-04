The CW Acquires International Series ‘Devils’

The CW Network picked up the international drama Devils for its fall broadcast season.

Produced by Sky Italia and Lux Vide, in association with Sky Studios, Orange Studio, and OCS, Devils follows Massimo Ruggero, the head of Trading at the investment bank NYL, and his mentor Dominic Morgan, the company’s CEO. Massimo becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation, and in clearing his name, he will be forced to choose between supporting Dominic or going against him. Alessandro Borghi and Patrick Dempsey star in the lead roles. The series is based on Guido Maria Brera’s novel I Diavoli.

NBCUniversal Global Distribution oversees international distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.