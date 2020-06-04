Mondo TV Iberoamerica Inks Deal For ‘Sissi the Young Empress’

Mondo TV Iberoamerica, part of Mondo TV Group, secured sales for season three of Sissi the Young Empress in the Portuguese market.

Mondo TV Iberoamerica signed a deal with the Iberian channel Canal Panda. Sissi the Young Empress will become available in September 2020 on the pay-TV channel’s Portuguese-language cable, satellite, and terrestrial services. Season three of the animated series continues to share new content from Sissi and even more magic, romance, and adventure.

Maria Bonaria Fois, CEO of Mondo TV Iberoamerica, commented, “Sissi – the character, the story and the animated series – remains one of our most popular shows, and the new series is already enjoying a great response from Sissi’s many fans. We’re delighted to have made this major sale to a leading name in the Portuguese market and I’m sure Sissi the Young Empress series three, like series one and two, will be enormously popular with Canal Panda’s big audience.”