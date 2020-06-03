SPI/FilmBox And Monaco Telecom Ink Channel Distribution Deal

SPI/FilmBox signed a channel distribution deal with Monaco Telecom.

This latest agreement expands Monaco Telecom’s Sports Package with three channels from SPI/FilmBox’s channel portfolio. Sports Package subscribers will be able to view the esports tournaments and game walkthroughs of Gametoon HD, the live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts coverage of FightBox HD, and the high-adrenaline sports across various disciplines of Fast&FunBox HD.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, commented, “SPI/FilmBox and Monaco Telecom have signed a new distribution agreement to enrich the Sports Package for all subscribers with three diverse, high energy entertainment channels. Definitely an achievement worth sharing.”