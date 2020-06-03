Nucleus Media Rights Licenses Preschool Series To Kidoodle.TV

Nucleus Media Rights scored a deal with Kidoodle.TV for the preschool series Bubu and The Little Owls.

Kidoodle.TV will showcase the first two seasons of the animated children’s series starting in June 2020 on connected devices, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and other global platforms. Available in both English and Spanish, Bubu and The Little Owls chronicles the adventures of Bubu and her friends as they work together and make new friends.

Bruno Zarka, CEO of Nucleus Media Rights, said, “We are honored to have Bubu and the Little Owls join Kidoodle.TV’s illustrious children’s lineup. Now parents and children everywhere can embrace our lovable little owl on a safe online platform that they know and trust.”