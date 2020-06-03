GoQuest Media Acquires MX Player Series For Distribution

GoQuest Media picked up the worldwide distribution rights to original series from streaming platform MX Player.

The independent content distributor secured the rights to Queen (pictured) and Ek Thi Begum (The Mafia Queen). Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan, Queen tells the story of Shakthi Seshadri, the reluctant actress and politician who led the state of Tamil Nadu as its youngest female chief minister. Directed by Sachin Darekar, Ek Thi Begum (The Mafia Queen) depicts the life of Ashraf, who pursued the most dangerous underworld gangs to avenge her husband’s death.

Vivek Lath, co-founder of GoQuest Media, remarked, “There’s a thirst for more premium Indian content and MX player has produced two epic drama originals which are certain to inspire and engage global audiences beyond the reach of traditional Bollywood. We aim to offer the very best content from around the globe and from India. Queen and Ek Thi Begum (The Mafia Queen) are both in their unique way uplifting and aspirational stories to watch.”