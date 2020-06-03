ARB TV Picks Up ‘Secret for a Million’ From NTV

Russian TV broadcaster NTV expanded its presence in the Middle Eastern market with a new deal with Azerbaijani broadcaster ARB TV.

ARB TV obtained the rights to Secret for a Million, a provocative show that presents celebrities with the chance to win RUB 1.5 million by revealing a personal secret. Celebrities usually donate their winnings toward a charity. ARB TV will air an adapted version this fall.

Timur Weinstein, general producer at NTV, said, “We are actively expanding our foreign presence, promoting our own-made, unique content. Secret for a Million is one of our best projects that has been the staple of NTV’s broadcasting schedule for a few years. We are happy to see it crossing the Russian borders. The licensing contracts are currently in negotiations in several other countries, and we hope that next year our show’s going to be adapted on three territories.”