Serendipity Media Acquires ‘Mission: Korea’

Serendipity Media (SML) picked up the rights to Swedish documentary Mission: Korea (a.k.a The Swedish MASH).

Coming from SunTower Entertainment Group, the documentary tells of the largest Swedish international humanitarian effort in which more than 1,000 Swedish personnel were deployed to Korea to establish a military hospital. Swedish personnel worked to help the injured and stayed on to train Koreans working beside them. Using Swedish archival footage and supported by an extensive access to the people who were there, the documentary highlights how this one establishment served as a beacon of hope.

Torquil MacNeal, of Mintaka, Australia, will work with SML to roll out the documentary in Asia and Pacific territories.