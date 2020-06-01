PSSI And Nextologies Partner On ‘Space Launch Live’

PSSI and Nextologies have teamed up for the live television production of the SpaceX launch show.

On May 30, 2020, EDT SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft launched into orbit with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley. The first attempt on May 27 was cancelled due to the weather in Cape Canaveral. Space Launch Live (part 2): America Returns to Space featured remote appearances from Katy Perry, MythBusters’ Adam Savage, former Astronaut Mike Massimino, and NASA engineer-turned-YouTuber Mark Rober for the live pre-show. The live show aired on Discovery and online through the SpaceX website.

Nextologies’ CEO Sasha Zivanovic commented, “COVID-19 puts a new spin on the way live television is being produced due to social distancing and precautionary measures. The live show on Wednesday served as a dress rehearsal; but it took an epic amount of communication to stay in place and be able regroup so quickly. I am thrilled with the PSSI and Nextologies’ teams’ ability to regroup at a moment’s notice. Today’s show celebrated the SpaceX launch, and is a terrific win for the world, the astronauts and for our teams on the ground who were all ready at a moment’s notice.”