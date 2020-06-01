Gusto TV Launches On VIZIO SmartCast TVs

Gusto Worldwide Media announced the Gusto TV launch across VIZIO SmartCast TVs.

As of May 28, 2020, Gusto TV will be available as an AVoD streaming service to VIZIO SmartCast users. Gusto TV celebrates global culture with diverse food programming. VIZIO SmartCast users will be able to access content like The Urban Vegetarian, Spencer’s BIG 30, One World Kitchen (pictured), and much more.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, said, “Cooking is a universal passion, celebrating culture and creativity. Now more than ever, quality food and cooking television are bringing people together.”