GMA News Thrives On Social Platforms

GMA News, the online news source of GMA Network, continues to perform well with online viewership.

According to April 2020 data from the social video analytics Tubular Labs, GMA News reached an all-time record of 458.8 million video views on Facebook. On YouTube, the news division garnered 200.8 million video views in the same period.

GMA News flagship program 24 Oras (pictured) started streaming globally across its Facebook and YouTube channels since May 11.

During the COVID-19 crisis, GMA News and Public Affairs Digital have continued to produce content, including Need To Know and Quarantined with Howie Severino.