Media Ranch Announces New Deals And Acquisitions

Media Ranch announced new productions, the acquisitions of unscripted formats, and the optioning of two of the company’s factual formats.

Media Ranch’s popular format The Story Of will be produced with Tuvalu Productions in The Netherlands. The lifestyle series Big Love was optioned to Mustang Productions for French Canada and to 3 Ball Productions for the U.S. The entertainment program Comedy on the Edge was optioned in France by WeMake. A new season of the Canadian adaptation titled Still Standing will premiere on CBC TV. Recent format acquisitions include 12 Star Hotel and The Day I was Born On (pictured) from Adare Productions in Ireland.

Media Ranch has also brought on two new consultants. Rod Rodrigo will bolster the company’s U.K. business, and Owen Kelly will oversee business development in English Canada.

Sophie Ferron, president and executive producer at Media Ranch, said, “In these uncertain times, we are grateful at Media Ranch to have been able to stay the course. We’re rising to the challenge in part thanks to the most dedicated and talented team in entertainment history, premium content and fantastic partners. In addition to recent green-lit productions, new acquisitions and distribution deals, we are thrilled to have signed on two new representatives – Rod Rodrigo and Owen Kelly – who are helping with our long-term growth.”