BBC Two And ARTE France Commission Trump Doc From Brook Lapping

BBC Two and ARTE France commissioned Brook Lapping, factual producer part of Zinc Media, for Trump on the World Stage (w/t).

A co-production with Les Films D’ici, the documentary explores how the U.S. President Donald Trump has turned American foreign policy on its head to spark outrage in the country and abroad. The documentary series has been presold to SVT Sweden, DR Denmark, NRK Norway, VPRO Netherlands, VRT Flemish Belgium, and YLE Finland. BBC Studios oversees distribution.

Norma Percy, series producer for Brook Lapping, commented, “For decades, Brook Lapping has been making landmark documentaries that get Presidents, Prime Ministers, and their top aides who were inside the room to describe how the really big political decisions were taken. That’s exactly our approach here.”