Netflix Rolls Out Saudi Thriller ‘Whispers’ In June

Netflix will release its first Saudi drama series Whispers on June 11, 2020.

Produced by the Saudi Entertainment Phenomena Company, the Netflix licensed original series depicts a family in the aftermath of the deceased family patriarch, whose mysterious past reappears as his company launches a new smart application. The series joins the many Khaleeji and Saudi titles available on Netflix. It will be subtitled in over 20 languages.

Nuha Eltayeb, director of Content Acquisitions for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey at Netflix, commented, “We believe that great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. ‘Whispers’ is a fast-paced drama and every episode holds a new clue that will keep viewers wanting more. We are thrilled to be offering the new series to all our users in 190 countries and to be giving them the chance to discover great Arabic content that is full of mysterious twists.”