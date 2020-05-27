Global Agency Secures Sale For ‘Daydreamer’ In Italy

Global Agency announced a sale that that will bring the romantic drama Daydreamer to one of Italy’s Mediaset Group channels.

Produced by Gold Film, Daydreamer follows Sanem and Can, who find one another and discover love in the heart of Istanbul. The two embark on a rollercoaster ride of romance, jealousy, and adventure. Global Agency has closed sales for the drama series in Latvia, Bosnia, North Macedonia, and Georgia. With this latest deal, the drama series will have aired in 22 countries.

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, said, “Recently sales of our hit romcom Daydreamer have increased a lot. In these difficult days we are in, romcom series like Daydreamer will be very good for the viewers’ souls. Daydreamer achieves high ratings and actors in the series have large fan groups in all countries where it is broadcasted. We will continue to help our clients by providing good content.”