DocuBay Launches On Roku Across U.S. And Europe

DocuBay, the global streaming service operated by IN10 Media Network, launched on Roku streaming devices across the U.S. and Europe.

The DocuBay channel is available from the Roku Channel Store in the U.S., the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and France. Roku users will be able to access DocuBay’s library of HD and 4K titles. DocuBay offers premium documentary content across genres through its curated Bays, such PoliticsBay, ScienceBay, and CrimeBay, among others.

Girish Dwibhashyam (pictured), vice president of Strategy at DocuBay, stated, “With DocuBay’s launch on Roku streaming devices, we’re continuing our efforts to expand across the world. We look forward to new viewers discovering the DocuBay app and premium content library that features truly unique stories and global perspectives. Being accessible to documentary film fans no matter which platform or device they happen to be using remains a top priority for us.”