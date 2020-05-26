Quintus Studios Inks Factual Acquisition Deals

Quintus Studios confirmed a slew of factual acquisitions from France and the U.K.

From French documentary distributor Java Films, Quintus acquired the documentary Dinosaurs: On The Trail Of Prehistory, travel series Deadliest Journeys – Dicing With Death, and two episodes of the engineering series Extreme Constructions (The Meraviglia Cruise Ship and Thunder Boat). Quintus picked up Did You Know? from ONLY DISTRIB.

The company bolstered its portfolio with series from U.K. factual distributor TVF International, including Special Forces, a heart-stopping incursion into the world of Asia’s elite, SuperTornado, Snow Wars, and Moon Shots. In a deal with Drive, Quintus also added World’s Worst Flights and Super Scary Plane Landings.