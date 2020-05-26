Gusto TV Launches On TVNZ AVoD Food Channel

Gusto Worldwide Media announced the launch of Gusto TV on New Zealand’s branded AVoD food channel.

As of May 19, 2020, TVNZ OnDemand launched 50 hours of Gusto content, including One World Kitchen (pictured), Watts on the Grill, Flour Power, Bonacini’s Italy, and Let’s Brunch. Gusto TV continues to elevate the quality of food programming. In June, season three of Spencer’s BIG 30 will roll out.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “Viewers have a seemingly insatiable appetite for creative food programming. Gusto TV is the perfect fit for TVNZ, sure to enrich New Zealand’s palate!”