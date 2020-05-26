Dynamic TV Secures Global Sales For ‘The Sommerdahl Murders’

Dynamic Television signed global sales deals for season one of The Sommerdahl Murders.

Co-produced by Dynamic Television, NDF, Sequoia Global Alliance, ZDF and Danish broadcaster TV2, the Scandinavian crime series is based on Anne Grue’s bestselling book franchise. The Nordic noir series revolves around Dan Sommerdahl and his best friend Detective Superintendent Fleming Torp as they investigate murders in the region.

Dynamic TV announced acquisition of the first season by Mediawan for France, NPO for the Netherlands, and OTE for Greece. AMC Networks’ Acorn TV also picked up the series for the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America.

Daniel March, managing partner at Dynamic Television, said, “It’s exciting to see the ambition of The Sommerdahl Murders resonate with audiences as we hoped. It’s a tribute to our talented filmmakers and partners who delivered a modern and contemporary Nordic crime procedural that will now premiere in so many new territories.”