VIS Unveils New Series In Virtual Screenings

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) showcased its new productions line-up in two separate virtual presentations on May 22 with video connections from Miami, Madrid, and Buenos Aires.

After an introduction from VIS president Pierluigi Gazzolo (pictured), actress Valeria Vera spoke with Federico Cuervo, Laura Abril, and Guillermo Borensztein about their new projects for VIS. After showing several video clips, Vera had a conversation with producer-director Juan José Campanella about the project he will direct for VIS. Produced by VIS and 100 Bares, Los Enviados revolves around two priests on a mission to verify an alleged healer who mysteriously disappears. Their lives, as well as their faith, are pushed to the limit when they discover a psychiatric community who are hiding secrets behind the missing healer.

Federico Cuervo, SVP and head of VIS Americas, said, “We are very excited to announce the development of this series, our first project with the renowned Juan Jose Campanella.”

Laura Abril, SVP and head of VIS EMEAA, added, “We are thrilled to have a multitude of projects in development. One to highlight would be El Dia Menos Pensado, a new fiction series in partnership with Zeta Studios, the Spanish production company responsible for the global teen sensation, Élite. Written by Cristóbal Garrido and Adolfo Valor, we firmly believe this dramedy has all the elements to become an international franchise.”