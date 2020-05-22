HBO Max Greenlights Chelsea Handler Special

HBO Max, WarnerMedia‘s upcoming direct-to-consumer service, greenlit a new stand-up special from comedian Chelsea Handler.

With her first stand-up special in six years, Handler returns to share her hilarious stories about family, friends, and her first experience with therapy. Executive producers include Handler, Irving Azoff, and Allison Statter. HBO Max launches on May 27, 2020.

Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of Original Comedy and Animation for HBO Max, commented, “No one makes me laugh like Chelsea and we are thrilled to partner with her on this long-awaited return to standup. We feel lucky to be able to share with our audience her evolution and personal growth that she relays so beautifully in this hour special.”