FOX Renews ‘Prodigal Son’ For S2

FOX ordered the hit drama series Prodigal Son for a second season.

Produced by Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, Prodigal Son centers on a criminal psychologist who uses his keen understanding of serial killers to help the NYPD solve crimes.

Michael Thorn, president of Entertainment for FOX Entertainment, remarked, “From the moment Prodigal Son premiered, fans have been captivated by the astounding performances turned in by Tom Payne and Michael Sheen, as they go head-to-head in one of most unique family relationships on television. Adding to these searing dynamics are the equally compelling portrayals from Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage and the entire cast in a brilliant premiere season as told by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver. We’d like to thank our friends, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and everyone at Warner Bros. Television for helping make a series that left everyone wanting more, and we’re thrilled to have Prodigal Son return for our 2020-21 slate.”