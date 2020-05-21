VIS Enters Co-Pro Deal With Dynamo

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) inked a co-production deal with the Latin American production company Dynamo to produce original content.

The first production to come out of this partnership will be an action thriller series. Filming will begin this summer in Mexico, and the series will be ready for distribution by the end of 2020. VIS and Dynamo will also start identifying potential projects for development in 2021.

Federico Cuervo, SVP and head of ViacomCBS International Studios, said, “This deal with Dynamo is a testament to our commitment at VIS to form strategic partnerships with industry leaders in order to create and offer the best content for viewers on all platforms. Dynamo has built a strong reputation within the industry for creating quality and creative productions and we are sure this partnership will unite the synergies between both companies.”