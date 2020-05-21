Up The Ladder: ViacomCBS Networks Americas

ViacomCBS Networks Americas appointed Marco Nobili (pictured) to the role of senior vice president of Strategy and Emerging Business.

In his newly created position, Nobili will lead the emerging strategy for the Americas across the company’s product, platform, and commercial lines of business. He will also oversee the OTT strategy and execution of the company’s key streaming properties, including Pluto TV, Noggin, and Paramount+. Based in Mexico City, Nobili will report to JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS Networks Americas.

Acosta commented, “Marco is a senior strategic executive with the proven ability and expertise in the OTT space and is key to driving our streaming strategy forward in the Americas. I am thrilled to have him leading one of the most important strategies of our organization to maximize the value of our content across all products and platforms.”