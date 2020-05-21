SPI/FilmBox Inks Content Deal With Red Bull Media House

SPI/FilmBox and Red Bull Media House signed a content acquisition deal for SPI’s FunBox UHD channel.

SPI picked up the broadcast rights to Culinary Heights at Ikarus, as well as the sublicensing rights to third parties in select territories. Culinary Heights at Ikarus enters the world of high-end cuisine at the Michelin-starred restaurant Ikarus. SPI previously acquired the adventure series The Rocky Mountains Traverse from Red Bull Media House.

Revi Benshoshan, director of Acquisitions at SPI International, commented, “We are delighted to be partnering with Red Bull Media House once again to expand our portfolio of dynamic programming with incredible visual quality. The addition of Culinary Heights at Ikarus to SPI’s portfolio reflects our commitment to providing our audiences with a diverse range of quality programming to suit different tastes.”