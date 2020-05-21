Gusto TV Inks Deal With Sling TV

Gusto Worldwide Media launched Gusto TV as a live-streaming service on Sling TV, as of May 20, 2020.

More than 2.6 million American subscribers of Sling TV will be able to access the Gusto TV channel of culinary programming, with shows like The Urban Vegetarian, Spencer’s BIG 30, and One World Kitchen (pictured), among others. Sling TV will also offer 75 hours of Gusto TV programming as on-demand content.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, said, “Could there be a more appropriate ‘DISH’ for Gusto than live streaming with Sling TV? We’re looking forward to bringing more Gusto to the U-S of A!”