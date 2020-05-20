Up The Ladder: ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group announced that Armando Nuñez will transition into an advisory role at the company.

Since the Viacom and CBS merger in December 2019, Nuñez has served as chairman of the Global Distribution Group and Chief Content Licensing Officer for ViacomCBS. He has held senior leadership positions in international media for more than 35 years. In his 21-year career at CBS, he helped build global franchises and played a key role in the acquisition of Australia’s Network 10.

Dan Cohen (pictured) will assume his new leadership role as president of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group beginning in June. Cohen will be responsible for monetizing the distribution group’s growing portfolio and he will oversee domestic distribution and syndication for CBS Television Distribution. He previously served as president of Global Content Licensing for ViacomCBS.