NAB Show Express Engages With 40,000 Participants Worldwide

The National Association of Broadcasters announced that approximately 40,000 industry professionals engaged with the inaugural online event NAB Show Express.

The digital experience of the NAB Show provided 24-hour access to premium content curated for media and entertainment communities. The exclusive marketplace featured 1,479 exhibiting companies. NAB Show Express, which launched on May 13, also continues to provide free access to 200 on-demand educational sessions, executive conversations, and other resources. Online participants consumed over 1.6 million minutes of video content across the event’s channels, on-demand videos, and social media streams.

Gordon Smith, president and CEO of NAB, said, “We understand how important NAB Show is to our industry, and we are thrilled to offer NAB Show Express to help our community stay connected during this difficult time and provide critical information, inspiration and solutions to help the industry move forward. Thank you to our education partners, exhibitors, and all who made NAB Show’s digital experience a success.”