Global Agency Distributes ‘Home Quiz’

Global Agency picked up the international rights to distribute the game show Home Quiz.

Global Agency announced that they are in ongoing negotiations for the format in several territories, due to huge interest. Home Quiz features celebrities competing over video to win cash prizes that will be donated to foundations battling COVID-19.

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, commented, “We are delighted to be representing our brand-new format Home Quiz. This show will be a perfect way to impose the ‘stay-at-home’ message to people while entertaining and motivating them at the same time. We look forward to seeing this perfect game show broadcasted worldwide.”