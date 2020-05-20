FilmRise Enters Partnership With All3media International

FilmRise and All3media International signed a new agreement to expand the U.K.-based company’s existing content arrangements on Amazon Prime Video, IMDb TV, and The Roku Channel.

With this latest deal, FilmRise will act as a service-provider and programmer working alongside All3media International’s team to carry out the company’s catalog monetization strategy. The agreement covers thousands of hours of programming and has been designed to further tap into revenue streams for All3media International.

As part of the partnership, programs from All3media International’s portfolio such as Wild At Heart (pictured) and The Commander, among others, will be made available across multiple markets on these streaming platforms.

Gary Woolf, executive vice president of Strategic Development at All3media International, said, “FilmRise’s technical sophistication complements our existing commercial agreements with these platforms – their robust analytics, strong streaming service relationships, and expertise in effectively monetizing content in the digital platform universe will be a great supplement to our ever-expanding distribution and sales activities.”

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, added, “The combination of All3media International’s deep level of offerings including high-quality programming together with FilmRise’s digital prowess has been exciting for us. We look forward to expanding upon our mutually beneficial relationship.”