Banijay Rights Secures Scripted Package Deal With Canal+

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group, inked a package deal for scripted series with Canal+ Group.

This latest agreement will offer more than 85 hours of scripted series and TV movies from Banijay Rights’ portfolio to subscribers of Canal+ Group’s channel Polar+. The package includes new dramas such as Wisting, the first two seasons of Public Enemy, seasons one and two of Rebecka Martinsson, and GR5: Into the Wilderness (pictured).

Isabelle Queme, VP of Sales at Banijay Rights, remarked, “We are sure that the range and depth of titles acquired and re-licensed by Canal+ Group will be well-received by their audience and will help to maintain the Canal+ Group reputation as the go-to platform for high-end scripted content.”